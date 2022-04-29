Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.82 or 0.07322456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054552 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

