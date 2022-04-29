Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $24,384.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,199,757 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

