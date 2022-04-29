QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.9% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $13.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,099,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

