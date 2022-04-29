qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,451 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,384 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,463. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

