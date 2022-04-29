qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases 2,300 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 757,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788,637. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.