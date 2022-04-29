qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 173,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,573. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

