qPULA Trading Management LP Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

qPULA Trading Management LP lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

OXY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $56.78. 525,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,290,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

