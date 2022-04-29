qPULA Trading Management LP Grows Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 123,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,256. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

