qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,541 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 722,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.80. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.51.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

