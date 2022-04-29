PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,999. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

