Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

PINS stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 30,195,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. Pinterest has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,216 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

