Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.00) to GBX 990 ($12.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $990.00.

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

