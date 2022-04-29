PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

