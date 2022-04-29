Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.56 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $10.83 or 0.00028028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $33.69 million and $14.56 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,187 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

