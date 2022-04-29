Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.60) on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 25.75 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.20 ($1.95). The stock has a market cap of £994.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

