Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.60) on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 25.75 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.20 ($1.95). The stock has a market cap of £994.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.