Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. 8,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,789. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,367,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Oshkosh by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

