OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OCLN stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 37,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.