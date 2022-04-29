Offshift Trading 59.7% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Offshift has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $2.89 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 59.7% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.73 or 1.00055663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024265 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.