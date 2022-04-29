OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) received a C$4.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.34.

TSE:OGC traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.26. 1,047,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,592. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -250.77.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

