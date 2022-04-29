O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 997,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

