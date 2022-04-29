O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 184 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 21,352,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,424. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

