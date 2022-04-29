O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 1,315 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after acquiring an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

