O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.68. 5,563,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

