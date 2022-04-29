O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.10% of Joint worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Joint by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Joint by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 143,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

