O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $8.84 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,531,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.36. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

