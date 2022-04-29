O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.82 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,449. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

