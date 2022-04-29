O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,196. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $116.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

