O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock valued at $84,357,391. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.41. 9,215,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $392.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

