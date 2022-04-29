O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Avid Technology worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 250,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,790. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.