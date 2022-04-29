O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 75 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM traded up $13.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.86. The company had a trading volume of 359,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

