O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $156.31. 7,402,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.99. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.