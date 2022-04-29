NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $350.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $197.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.33 and its 200-day moving average is $260.62. The stock has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

