Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,865. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

