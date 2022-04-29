NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and $23.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.54 or 0.07345968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

