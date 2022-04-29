NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,529,000 after buying an additional 134,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.84. 2,181,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.62. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.