NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

NYSE AON traded down $17.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.48. 15,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

