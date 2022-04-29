NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $239.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,277. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.49 and a 200-day moving average of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

