NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.20. 1,438,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,988. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.64.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

