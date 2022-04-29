NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.