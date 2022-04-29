Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50-25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2-36.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.61 billion.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.17. 1,107,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.06. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $341.61 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.