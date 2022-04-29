Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.