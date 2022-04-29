North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 166,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $392.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

