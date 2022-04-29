Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 1,337.5% in April

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 1,337.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,120. Nikon has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.