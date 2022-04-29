Neutrino USD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002535 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $936.54 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.64 or 0.07296356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 959,038,732 coins and its circulating supply is 959,038,133 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.