NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.29 and last traded at $97.06. Approximately 86,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,653,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.
NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
