NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.29 and last traded at $97.06. Approximately 86,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,653,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

