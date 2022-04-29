NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $810.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

