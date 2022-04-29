NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 2,205,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

