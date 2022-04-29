NEAR Protocol Price Tops $12.30 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $12.30 or 0.00030995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.28 billion and $828.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00168711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00367098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00039877 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,359,671 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

