Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68.

Get Navient alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.