National Bankshares Lowers Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.93.

TSE TF opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$761.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$9.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

